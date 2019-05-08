Misconceptions about migraines

Chances are that you know someone who suffers from migraines. The Migraine Research Foundation says they affect about 39 million people in the U.S. and a billion worldwide.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with a Vermont woman who is trying to raise awareness about what they are, and local researchers who are trying to pinpoint their cause.

Katie MacDonald looks normal. The South Burlington resident enjoys spending time with her 8-month-old golden retriever puppy, Gose. But what you can't see is the invisible disease that affects every part of her life.

"At this point, I get migraine pretty much every day," MacDonald said.

The 45-year-old has been dealing with the pain for three decades now. "I was diagnosed my sophomore year of high school, and at that time I was getting maybe one or two a month," she said.

Migraine -- and the disability that came with it -- cost her her career. She now works from home for two migraine advocacy organizations, trying to raise awareness about a disease she says is often misunderstood.

The Migraine Research Foundation says it's the third most prevalent illness in the world. It's most common between the ages of 25 and 55, and found three times more often in women. And it's the second leading cause of disability worldwide, after lower back pain. But contrary to what many people think, a migraine is not the same as having a bad headache.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions about migraine is that migraine is a headache, and it's not. Headache is a symptom of migraine disease," MacDonald said.

Working from home allows MacDonald to manage her sensitivity to light, noise, and smell that accompanies the nausea, digestive issues and head pain when a migraine hits. "The pain of migraine is typically one-sided. For me, it's always on the right side. It is kind-of behind my eye. I just feel this section of my head get really throbbing and uncomfortable," she said.

One-sided migraines like hers are right now the subject of study at the University of Vermont's Headache Clinic.

"We know a lot about what happens in migraine, but we don't know what sets off the cascade of events off, and so our study is really trying to get at that -- what makes it all happen," said the clinic's Dr. Adam Sprouse Blum.

He says they're trying to merge two migraine theories -- vascular and neurological -- to find a cause. They are examining MRI scans of people's heads during migraines to see the changes in the pain nerves and hopefully get people like MacDonald some hope. "People with migraine want answers and science is slow," Blum said.

MacDonald says she doesn't think there will be a cure for migraine in her lifetime, but she's hopeful Dr. Blum and his team can find a cause. "Because once we know what causes it, then we can start developing treatments to prevent it," she said.

The University of Vermont Medical Center is still taking participants in this study.

More Resources:

Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy

Miles for Migraine