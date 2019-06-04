Miss Vermont's 2019 Outstanding Teen crowned

Two winners are wearing crowns after the Miss Vermont 2019 competition announced the best of the best.

That includes University of Vermont senior Jillian Fisher and 16-year-old Daniele Trottier from Spaulding High School.

We spoke with Trottier, the Miss Vermont's Outstanding Teen live in our studio.

Trottier is promoting her platform, "Breaking Barriers at the Barre."

In addition to the title, Trottier earned $1000 in scholarships and $3550 of in-kind scholarships to Dale Carnegie of Vermont.

She will represent Vermont at the Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition in Florida this summer.