Missing Middlebury dog reunited with family just in time for Christmas

A dog that had been missing for a month in Vermont has been reunited with its family just in time for Christmas.

Taylor Wisnowski, of East Middlebury, says her dog Klark disappeared on Nov. 21 due to a malfunction in the family's underground invisible fence. Klark's owners suspect she likely followed a scent and ran off. Wisnowski says she tirelessly searched for Klark with no luck until she got a call from a local humane society on Saturday.

The dog had been found after getting stuck on the second floor of a barn. The barn's owner found Klark only after he heard her barking.

