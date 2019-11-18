'Missing' NY man found after 33 years

After years of not hearing from a Glens Falls, New York man, Rick Hazelton's family had him legally declared dead.

But a friend of Hazelton wanted answers and with the help of a detective was able to track down Hazelton.

He found out that Hazelton was not dead, but rather he had moved around the country.

"One day I got a letter in the mail that said, 'you're being investigated in a missing persons report,' and I thought, 'that can't be right, I'm not missing, this has gotta be a mistake," said Hazelton.

Hazelton says that cell phones and social media just weren't around back then and so he just fell out of touch with friends and family.

Now, 33 years later, he's back in touch with those who love him and is spending Thanksgiving in New York.