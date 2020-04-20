Missing man found dead in Lake Champlain

Police say the body of a missing man was found in Lake Champlain at the Burlington waterfront on Sunday.

Shanti Namjou, 31, was reported missing February 28 by family members. Police have been searching for him ever since.

Sunday at about 11:30 a.m., crews were called to the waterfront just north of the dog park for a report of a body in the water.

Police were able to identify the man as Namjou, but they say they don't yet know his cause of death.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy.