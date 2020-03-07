Missing teenage skier found safe after hours long search

First responders say they found a missing 17-year-old skier after an over 8 hour search.

Vermont State Police in Williston received a call that Josh Arsenault, 17, of Fremont, New Hampshire had not returned to Bolton Valley Ski Resort. His vehicle was still in the parking lot when Troopers arrived, and it was believed Arsenault skied out of bounds, and was still on the mountain.

Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks and Williston Barracks along with the Vermont State Police - Search and Rescue Team, Colchester Technical Rescue, Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue, Stowe Mountain Rescue, Huntington Fire Department and Bolton Valley Ski Resort’s Ski Patrol and Backcountry Guides all responded to assist in the search of Arsenault.

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the 17-year-old was found on a VAST trail at the town line of Waterbury and Stowe, 4 miles from the resort. Police say Arsenault was found in good condition and brought back to the resort and reunited with his parents, who had traveled from NH during the search efforts.