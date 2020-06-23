Missing swimmer presumed dead near Alburgh Dunes State Park

Vermont State Police say a missing swimmer has been presumed dead in Lake Champlain, near Alburgh Dunes State Park in Alburgh.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department received a call just before 6:30 Tuesday, that a man dived into the water from a boat on the lake and did not resurface. Police say attempts by others on the boat to rescue the man were unsuccessful.

The boat is believed to have come from a New York marina.

Police suspended search efforts Tuesday night, and recovery efforts are expected to resume on Wednesday.