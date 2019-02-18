Mixing up pronouns in schools

He-- She-- or They?

Parents say the pronouns get mixed up a lot at one Burlington school, and tonight, there's action.

A group of parents says they've noticed some teachers at Champlain Elementary School-- do not consistently use their children's preferred pronouns.

Some reached out to school board members for help.

"For one student, whose parent I met with, that resulted in that student being homeschooled, because their education became so disrupted by not being respected," said Ward 3's Liz Curry.

Champlain Elementary School teachers will undergo special training at a workshop next month to learn more about the topic.

The district has contracted Outright Vermont to host the workshop.