Mobile sports betting to begin in New Hampshire next week

New Hampshire will join Rhode Island next week as the second state in New England to allow sports betting.

The betting company DraftKings announced it will launch New Hampshire's mobile betting product ahead of schedule on Dec. 30. Anyone physically in New Hampshire who is over the age of 21 and has downloaded the app will be able to place bets on professional sports online.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved a six-year sports-betting contract with DraftKings in November. The company will pay the lottery 51% of gross gaming revenue for mobile and 50% of gross gaming revenue from retail locations.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

