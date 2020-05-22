Modified Click it or Ticket campaign kicks off

A modified version of the Click it or Ticket Campaign kicks off Friday.

Usually the national campaign would have already been underway, but stay at home orders postponed the program.

It looks to get people to buckle up while in the car.

As stay-at-home orders ease, Vermont law enforcement agencies say this year's Click it or Ticket begins Friday and goes through next Sunday.

We're told despite fewer people out driving, more police departments nationwide have reported a spike in speeding, aggressive driving and traffic deaths.