Mom calls for teacher to be fired after 3-year-old son left behind on Houston field trip

A Houston mother is furious after learning her 3-year-old son was left behind during a school field trip, a trip he wasn’t supposed to be on because she never signed his permission slip.

Mother Kelsey Williams says her 3-year-old son, Karter Williams, was separated from his class and left behind by his teacher while on a field trip. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Mother Kelsey Williams learned Monday that her 3-year-old son, Karter Williams, was separated from his class and left behind by his teacher while on a field trip with the Head Start program at Thompson Elementary.

The Houston Independent School District confirms the incident happened last Friday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“What if he felt like I’m not going to see my mom or my teachers left me, my friends left me, you know? Was he crying?” Williams said.

A rodeo visitor found Karter alone and connected him with another class from the school. He rode back from the field trip with them.

Despite her son’s safe return, Williams calls the teacher's actions "careless" and "irresponsible.” She doesn’t feel comfortable sending Karter back to his teacher and doesn’t think other parents should either, saying the incident should cost the teacher her job.

"I honestly don't think she should be an educator or someone to protect children," Williams said.

Williams also says she never signed Karter’s permission slip for the trip. She says it was instead signed by a teacher’s aide.

In a statement, the district did not answer questions about teacher discipline.

“The student was safely transported back to the campus…The district works diligently to ensure the well-being of every child entrusted to our care, as the safety of our students is always our top priority,” read the statement in part.

The rodeo was later canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

