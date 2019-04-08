Momentum grows to raise US tobacco, vaping age to 21

Illinois is the latest state to raise the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. While statistics show that tobacco continues to lose its appeal for young people, vaping is skyrocketing among middle and high school students.

Nineteen year-old Matt Murphy got hooked on nicotine in high school. What began as experimentation with vaping turned into an addiction.

"That snowballed into me having a neurochemical dependency on it without me even knowing," Murphy said.

Reporter Tara Narula: How addictive are these products?

Dr. Sharon Levy/Adolescent Substance Use and Addiction Program at Boston Children's Hospital: Nicotine is one of the most addictive chemicals known to man... and we know that some kids are getting addicted with really just a handful of uses.

E-cigarette use among middle and high school students is rising sharply. In 2018 nearly five percent -- that's one in 20 middle school students -- reported trying e-cigarettes within the last 30 days. That's up from less than one percent in 2011. Among high schoolers that number jumped from 1.5 percent in 2011 to more than 20 percent in 2018.

"Nicotine can interfere with memory and can interfere with learning, and particularly in younger individuals," Levy said.

Eighteen year-old Sarah Ryan is a high school senior. She calls herself an anti-tobacco and vaping activist and wants the legal age to buy these products raised to 21. "These products are used by kids at every age," she said. "These products shouldn't be a part of high school culture and 18 year-olds are still in high school."

Nine states have passed legislation to raise the legal age for tobacco and vaping products to 21. Hundreds more cities, counties and towns have as well. And on Thursday, Gongressman Robert Aderholt of Alabama introduced a bill that would make 21 the legal age nationwide.

Matt Murphy kicked his habit nine months ago and has become an anti-nicotine advocate himself. "It is way easier to prevent than it is to stop, you know? If you never dig yourself a hole, you never have to climb out of the hole. Just don't -- just don't start diggin," he said.

Juul, which makes up about 75 percent of the U.S. e-cigarette market, tells CBS News it "strongly supports" raising the buying age for tobacco and vaping products to 21. Juul says one of the biggest problems is sharing by legal-age peers. The company says it will continue to work with lawmakers to reduce youth-use rates.