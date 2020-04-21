Monday Morning Mention: Gary Sadowsky Submissions

Channel 3 This Morning is launching the Monday Morning Mention!

The morning team wants to have some fun with you - and give you something to do while stuck at home!

Here's how it works:

Every Monday a new theme for the mention will be announced. Find that on Facebook, on TV and on wcax.com.

It could be a challenge, a person you nominate, a funny memory or something with your pets -- anything that would be fun to "mention!"

We'll show some of them live on Channel 3 This Morning on Mondays. We'll also announce a "winner" and talk about the theme live on Facebook.

This week's challenge: Send us your best Gary Sadowsky impression! Dress you, your kid, your pet like Gary... get creative! Baby Monty, Alexandra Montgomery's son, dressed up like Gary for Halloween. Notice the sneakers - that's a must!

Send your pictures/videos to montgomery@wcax.com. Spread the word!

