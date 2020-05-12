Monday Morning Mentions: Pets

We asked for photos and videos of your pets causing trouble during the pandemic and we got some great submissions!

Seems like cats are causing more mischief, but a lot of dogs shredding toilet paper.

This week's winner is Sue Goodhue, her pets decided they'd follow the stay at home order, but from the roof.

Sue will be getting a WCAX themed prize!

Next week's Monday Morning Mention is all about your garden! We want to see the beautiful things you're growing.

Email us at montgomery@wcax.com.