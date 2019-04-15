Monday is Tax Day

The deadline is midnight Monday to get your taxes filed and the IRS says as many as 50 million taxpayers have yet to do it.

If you can't get it done by Monday night, you can try filing for an extension.

We're told that will prevent you from paying late penalties, but it won't provide more time to pay taxes money that is owed.

Because of new tax rules and regulations, you may see lower refunds than previous years.

A Vermont tax expert says go through the 1040 instructions and 2018 tax return to learn why your refund check is lower.

"Just flip through it and pick out some of the highlights. That's good, because I think a lot of people in Vermont are very interested in not just, what do I owe or what do I get, but the why," said Steve Trenholm.

