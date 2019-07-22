Monday kicks-off Serve Week, a chance to give back

Monday is the first day of ANEW Place's Serve Week, a chance for the community to give back. So from now until Saturday morning, people will be donating their time.

Starting Monday from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., volunteers will be gathering at Turning Point to clean and organize the center.

ANEW Place is a Burlington Homeless service organization is working with several nonprofits for the second annual Serve Week.

They will be focused on weeding outside and organizing shelves and boxes inside.

The goal is to raise awareness about homelessness and other issues related to it.

It's also a chance to give the community a chance to get involved.

"It feels really good to see the community stepping up and acknowledging that this is a really big issue in our community and recognizing its importance in willing to address that problem," said Hannah Baker, a Serve Week Organizer.

So far they have about 75 volunteers signed up and their goal is to reach 100.

They are looking for volunteers on Friday where people can help at CHCB Safe Harbor. And the last day, Saturday, they are still looking for volunteers at ANEW Place to help clean out the men's dorms.