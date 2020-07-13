Applications for housing help and pharmacy testing sites begin Monday

Housing help starts Monday with two different programs launched in Vermont.

Landlords and tenants are at the heart of these programs. They're designed to help out renters who can't pay and the landlords who aren't receiving revenue.

The goal is also to help low income homeowners who can't pay their mortgages.

Right now, unemployed Vermonters are receiving an extra $600 in benefits, but those will run out at the end of the month.

Tenants will have to demonstrate their need for help when they apply, but even then it's possible for tenants who are still employed and can pay their rent to take advantage of the program.

Applications can be summitted starting Monday. Click here to send in an application.

Pharmacies in Vermont will also begin testing for COVID-19 starting Monday in Vermont.

Kinney Drugs in Newport will be testing people as part of a pilot project that runs on each Monday in July.

Governor Phil Scott says the Walgreens in Essex is also preparing to offer testing for its customers.

He thanks the pharmacies for joining this effort and says he's looking to get even more pharmacies to test.