Monkton General Store announces liquidation sale in effort to stay afloat

The Monkton General Store continues the fight to stay open. The store has been struggling to stay open after debt owed to the state.

But now we know they are announcing a liquidation of inventory.

In a Facebook post, they say they hope they can recover from decreases in sales and restructure the store to make it better to fit the needs of the community.

They say they have a 10 percent discount on most items.

If they can clear out the current inventory and pay off debts over the next few weeks, they say they will be able to stay open.