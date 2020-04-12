Monkton man builds 10 foot functional robot

Scott Fleishman made the trip to Monkton, Vermont to meet Joshua Nye about a year and a half ago.

He was in the beginning stages of building a giant robot to be used for giant robot fights like the ones he's watched on YouTube.

With some financial help from Generator Makerspace in Burlington, Joshua was able to put together the 10 foot tall robot using PVC piping, two by fours, aluminum roof flashing and bike cables to operate the arms.

Today the giant robot is pretty much finished and it looks a lot different than the last time we saw it.

"I've been doing quite a lot of modifications, really just trying to figure out what worked and what didn't," says Nye.

Joshua says he has worked on his robot, Marduk, pretty much every weekend since he last saw Scott.

It now moves forwards and backwards thanks to a snowblower attached to the back.

It has power steering like a car, so, with just the press of a pedal, the steering wheel turns.

The torso turns and he can get a little more reach with the arms.

A giant robot company in California, MegaBots has reached out to Joshua.

"MegaBots said, hey when you start doing a kick starter or whatever, I'll contribute a bit and promote it, so I'm hoping to start talking with them next week and get the ball rolling on that," he says.

Joshua started a YouTube channel where he is live streaming every Saturday morning, showing people his progress.