Monthlong celebration of NH maple season starts

Some maple syrup producers in New Hampshire say a chilly season has slowed down their output in recent weeks.

In Henniker, Gov. Chris Sununu's annual tree-tapping on Monday starts a monthlong celebration of the state's long tradition of producing maple sugar.

The Concord Monitor reports the trees that Sununu planned to tap at the Intervale Farm Pancake House were planted as saplings in 1999 by students from John Stark Regional High School in Weare. Some of those former students were expected to attend.

Maple producer Andrew Mattiace in Bow said he pulled just 20 gallons this weekend, and it takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. He said the cold temperatures have delayed production.

