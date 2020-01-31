Months-long drug investigation over after two arrested in St. Johnsbury

An investigation that began in December is wrapped up, with two people appearing in court Friday.

Officers have taken cocaine and heroin off the streets and charged two people with selling drugs.

They are Vermont resident Caitlin Dimas and Massachusetts resident Brandon Watson-Collins.

Police say they arrested them Thursday evening during a traffic stop for selling cocaine base and heroin.

During the arrest, police say Dimas had nearly 8 grams of cocaine base and more than 170 bags of heroin.