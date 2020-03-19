Montpelier City Council suspends parking enforcement, property tax penalties

Vermont's capital city is trying to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Montpelier City Council voted to suspend use of parking meters and enforcement, unless you're blocking hydrants, driveways, or in handicapped spaces. You must still abide by emergency parking bans.

Property taxes due May 15th will not accrue interest or penalties for late payments until June 15th.

The city is also looking at delaying projects and purchases to help meet needs now.

And the city is looking at creating a support-system for residents.

