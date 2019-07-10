Montpelier City Council votes against banning panhandlers

Business owners telling the Montpelier City Council that there's a growing number of people panhandling and hanging out outside their stores.

An ordinance was drafted to ban people from loitering in the streets. Critics of the ordinance say it criminalizes homelessness and further dehumanizes people living on the streets.

Business owners say homeless people are causing a major disturbance outside their stores and restaurants.

Councilors heard comments from the public on their thoughts on the proposal.

"We’re telling them they’re not people," one opponent said. "I think it’s important that our public spaces are for the public."

Business owners told the city council that homeless people have been engaging in criminal activity outside of their stores.

"We got a surveillance camera, what we’ve seen is shocking, and it’s downright scary," one business owner said. "There's drug dealing with young kids, it's a steady stream."

But not every business owner thinks a ban is an appropriate solution.

"What we need is local resources, access to shelter, public meals," said Alexa Gould-Kavet, a freelance assistant at Rebel Heart.

One former homeless person we spoke to says he agrees with Gould-Kavet.

“The more money you get, the more finances you get to help the homeless," Lawrence Seiler said. "You can talk until you’re blue in the face. The more help you get in terms of money, the more stuff you can get to help. That’s what it comes down to.”

Ultimately, the council decided to vote against the ban.

"The problem is that there are unmet needs in our community," CouncilorAshley Hill said. "Which is why I’m really grateful to hear our mayor say that’s not where she’s interested in going and I’m with her.”

City council also voted to continue advancing their partnership with the Social Justice Economic Committee and making sure people have access to information about getting the help they need.