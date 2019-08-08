Montpelier I-89 dump truck crash sends woman to hospital

A Vermont woman is recovering after a crash Thursday afternoon on I-89 between a dump truck and SUV in Montpelier.

Police say the driver of the dump truck,19-year-old Hillary Mitchell from Morrisville, Vermont, was going south on the interstate when she drifted into the breakdown lane, hitting the rear driver's side of an SUV driven by 49-year-old Michael Victor from Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

The dump truck then went through the guardrails and rolled multiple times about 100 feet down a steep embankment.

Mitchell was sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say a puppy was also found in good condition.

The crash is still under investigation.