Montpelier Police dismiss rumors of possible abduction

Montpelier Police are trying to clear up rumors that there was an abduction.

Officers also want parents to talk to their kids about what to do if approached by a stranger.

Police say a child was walking near the Montpelier Recreation Department on Barre Street Monday when he was spoken to aggressively by an adult.

We're told the kid left the area and called his parents who called police.

They say based on the description of the interaction, no criminal act was committed.

They say there was no abduction or attempted abduction and there's no threat to the public.