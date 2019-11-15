City officials want you to move trashcans off snowy sidewalks

Sidewalks can get slippery and hard to walk on in the winter and Montpelier city crews say you're making it harder for them to fix it.

Police say public works crews are out around the clock, trying to remove snow and ice, but residents who leave trashcans on the sidewalk make it hard.

They cay this week, a sidewalk plow had to stop and move 47 trashcans and recycling bins in one neighborhood.

Police are now asking that you put your bins on the driveway, lawn or against the curb.