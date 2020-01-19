Montpelier Police warn of gift card e-mail scam

The Montpelier Police Department says they have received several complaints regarding e-mail scams.

They say the scammer e-mailed, and pretended to be someone known to the victims. The scammer asked for the victim to go to a store and purchase Google Play Cards. When the victim bought the cards they were asked for the pin numbers and the cards were then depleted of the funds.

Police are warning the public of the scam and ask that you not give money to anyone over the internet, unless it is a trusted and known source. If you get an email from someone claiming to be an associate of yours, you should call them to verify the request.

If you receive suspected scam emails, notify your local police department or call the Vermont Attorney General’s office.

