Montpelier approves new contract for city manager

Vermont's capital city has approved a new three-year contract for its longtime city manager.

The Times Argus reports the contract for Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser approved Wednesday includes a pay raise from the current $126,800 to $130,800 in the first year, with an increase of $1,500 per year for the second and third years.

Fraser is eligible to join the city's health plan or receive a lump sum for the full cost of medical benefits for a city employee.

The agreement runs from March 1 through March 2022 and includes annual performance reviews every February.

Fraser says he appreciates the support from City Council. He says he hopes to continue to move the city in "positive directions."

Fraser has served as city manager since 1995.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)