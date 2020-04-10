Montpelier budget comes up short; workers being furloughed

Thirty Montpelier city workers are being furloughed as the city's budget comes up short. City leaders say they're coming up $500,000 short because of the pandemic.

That includes a lost of revenue from parking fines, recreation centers, local options tax collections and permitting fees.

We're told it's also because of higher health insurance costs, legal fees and winter salt.

The city council approved a plan that lays off workers until at least June 30.

The plan also delays projects.

Officials say this leaves about a $113,000 year end deficit in which staff will continue to look for solutions. City leaders say because of this, residents can expect more basic services for the next few months.