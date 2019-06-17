Montpelier couple charged with making child porn

A Montpelier couple have been charged with exploiting a child.

Federal prosecutors say Paul Richards, 33, produced child pornography. If convicted he faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Marissa Twitchell, 34, faces state criminal charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, cruelty to a child subjected to sexual conduct, sexual exploitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child with adult consent.

She was arraigned Monday in Barre on those four charges and was held on $25,000 bail with additional conditions.

The FBI worked with Montpelier police in the investigation.