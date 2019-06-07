Montpelier event takes aim at distracted driving

Driving safety advocates have a message for anyone who gets behind the wheel -- don't drive intoxicated and don't drive inTEXTicated.

It's all part of Distracted Driving Safety Awareness Day in Montpelier. The event organized by AAA Northern New England is to promote safe driving practices for all ages. Part of that includes make the use of cellphones while driving as socially unacceptable as drunk driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claims an average of nine lives each day and seriously injures at least 1,000 more.

Abby Beerman with the UVM Medical Center says its a cultural issue and parents need to set the right examples. "You can't stop teens from driving and texting, if they are riding around with their parents who are texting and driving on a regular basis," she said.

She says it's just not about texting and driving, it's about all distracted driving, which can include eating, doing making up, and similar activities. Beerman says when driving, the sole focus should be on the road and nothing else.