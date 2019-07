Montpelier is holding their Third of July Independence Day Celebration Wednesday.

We're told thousands from across the state will head to the capital city.

Festivities kickoff at 3 p.m.

Officials say free activities will be happening on the State House lawn.

There will be a race through town starting at 6 p.m., which is followed by a parade.

Fireworks and music will cap off the evening.

For the full schedule, click here.