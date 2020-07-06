Montpelier independent school closes

A small independent school in Montpelier has closed for good because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times Argus reports that River Rock School, which served students aged 5 to 14, announced last week that it had closed. Co-director Allison Caldwell, says “It’s hard to run an independent school at the best of times." She said the school had 15 students last year and was in the process of recruiting when the state shut down to slow the spread of the virus.

Mill Moore, executive director of the Vermont Independent Schools Association, said he was not aware other independent schools having to close because of the pandemic.

Vermont reported 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the weekend. The total number of deaths remained at 56.

