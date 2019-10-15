Montpelier language teacher earns top honors

Vermont has a new teacher of the year. Elisabeth Kahn, better known to her students and fellow teachers as "Bibba," took the top prize at an assembly at Main Street Middle School in Montpelier, where she teaches French and Spanish.

Kahn is a native of Montpelier who attended the same school where she now teaches. Her colleagues say she brings an energy that keeps her students engaged.

"So often when students are learning something new, like a language, we go back to the absolute basics - singing happy birthday, little cartoon versions of life, but not in Bibba's class. She had them diving into social causes that students who speak French fluently across the world, and our students here in Montpelier both care about," said Montpelier/Roxbury Superintendent Libby Bonesteel.

Kahn says during a time of tight school budgets, when languages can be the first on the chopping block, it's important for administrators to know their essential value. "At the root of learning a language is the idea that you value people who may or may not be similar to you, people from different cultures and different backgrounds, and at this time I think it's important to have more of that," she said.

Kahn brings her 8th grade class on an annual trip to Quebec so they can practice their French. She will represent Vermont in Washington, D.C. next spring for the National Teacher of the Year program.

