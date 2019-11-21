Montpelier mayor announces she's running for re-election

Montpelier's mayor says she'd like to stay in office.

Anne Watson announced she's running for re-election.

Watson is a science and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she has taught for the past fifteen years.

During her first term, Watson says the city completed construction on the transit center and housing on Taylor Street, and the shared use path.

Her priorities for the next term include environmental stewardship, sustainable infrastructure, and re-establishing the Capital Area Neighborhood groups.