Montpelier neighbors want to defund police

People of another Vermont City join Burlingtonians in calling for the defunding of the police. Montpelier’s City Council meeting, a few dozen people phoned in to ask the council to slash the police department’s budget. Council just heard from residents but didn’t take any action.

Councilor Conor Casey tells me the council wants to wait until the new Police Chief Brian Peete gets sworn in next week before having conversations on police reform and the future role of police in Montpelier.

While reading the exact same script - people in Montpelier echoed demands to abolish the police department.

"We’re happy that the council acknowledges that there are benefits to relying less on armed individuals to respond to calls for assistance from the community," Constantinos Stivaros, Montpelier resident, said.

"We ask now that you actively work toward the goal of creating structures that will eventually take the place of the police department," Claire Costin said.

Councilor Conor Casey says he welcomes community engagement.

“We’re not about slogans on the council," Casey said. "We’re about doing the right thing. And we embrace activists who come in."

Casey says the council isn’t ready just yet to talk about whether to pull money from the police department. They’re waiting for the new Chief Brian Peete to be sworn in next week. Councilors believe Peete, who is black, will bring a new perspective to the city government.

"As a black man who grew up in Chicago, he’s going to come in with different experiences than ourselves," Casey said. "Rather than have that discussion before he arrived, we really wanted to honor him and he comes with wanting to have broad community discussions on this."

Peete wasn’t available for comment, but he recently wrote a letter to Montpelier residents saying:

“There are tough robust conversations coming about how to face and deal with the issues within our country and its institutions and I look forward to not only having them but acting on them.“

​Another thing I want to note is that Casey says Montpelier is facing an estimated $1.4 million budget deficit due to COVID-19 - so cuts will likely be made somehow - but the council is still deciding where exactly to make those cuts.