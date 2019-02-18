Montpelier officials propose energy-efficiency standards on rental units

Could new energy efficiency standards the Montpelier City Council wants raise rent in the capital city? The city council is seeking a charter change on Town Meeting Day to allow it set standards for residential and commercial rental properties.

"We need to have a strategy when it comes to renters," said Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson. She says rental units make up 40 percent of the city's housing stock. She wants to help renters live in more efficient homes and help the city reach it's net-zero carbon goal.

Watson supports a charter change that would allow the council to create minimum energy efficiency standards for rental properties. She thinks requiring certain efficiency standards when rental properties are sold is a good place to start. "What we're really looking for here is the opportunity to have the conversation to find out what are the right dials, or what are the right measures to be using," she said.

Watson says mandated upgrades could tally thousands of dollars for property owners, but Montpelier realtor and rental property owner Tim Heney says that's a high cost, and a charter change isn't needed just to start the conversation."It's so broad, it's so openly written that there's just no details. And I'm just concerned that the detail that's gonna evolve from it we've had no community conversations about. There's been no dialogue," He said.

Heney says landlords already face lots of costly improvements to maintain their properties. "If our interest is on creating better, safer, more affordable housing units in Montpelier, efficiency is part of the formula, but it's not everything," he said.

Heney says mandating efficiency upgrades will mean higher rents. "I mean, that's the bottom line. In the end, that's what will happen. Rents will have to go up to cover the operating costs for the properties," he said.

Montpelier residents have varied views, but many are open to Watson's idea.

"I think ultimately you end up paying those prices anyway. You pay more for heat if it's not weatherized, stuff like that," said Kate Wageman of Montpelier.

But others say there is a limit to what tenants can afford. "Just like everything, you gotta start slow. Whatever it takes, I'd like to see it happen. So, prices on the table, maybe 25 bucks a month extra," said Grayson Schober of Montpelier.

Watson says the council is looking to strike a balance between boosting efficiency and hurting the rental market. "We don't want to be preventing sales but we wanna make sure that we're taking care of our renting community," she said.