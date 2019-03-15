Montpelier officials watching for possible ice jams

Montpelier officials are warning residents to watch for flooding through the weekend.

Warm temperatures and rain have prompted concerns over ice jams in area rivers.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Saturday evening for portions of northern New York and central and northern Vermont.

Montpelier has a history of serious ice jams in the Winooski River including the March flood of 1992 that caused extensive damage downtown.

City officials are advising business owners and residents to prepare basements that routinely flood and remove stored property that may be damaged by water.