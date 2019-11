Montpelier is deciding to skip out on Black Friday and celebrate what they are calling Flannel Friday.

Organizers say it's a way to show how Montpelier does holiday shopping differently.

We are told stores open around 9 a.m. and will be having several deals and giveaways.

They say all you have to do is wear your flannel and you could win prizes.

The spirit behind this trend is called the Flannel Fairy.