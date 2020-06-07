Montpelier protest gives voice to Black Lives Matter movement

Hundreds of protesters took over the Vermont Statehouse lawn on Sunday for a peaceful protest.

Organizers aimed to raise awareness about police brutality against black people while also allowing a safe space for black Vermonters to speak about their personal experiences. During the open mic portion of the protest, black people recited poems and shared stories of racial profiling and discrimination.

Event organizer, Noel Riby-Williams says she wanted to amplify black voices.

“I think black voices are shunned and not listened to enough,” Riby-Williams said. “The only people I need speaking at my protest today are black people. They haven't had the platform to say what they want to say."

Thee group’s chants were loud and so was their silence. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, protesters took a knee in honor of George Floyd. Each second represented the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer held Floyd down with his knee until he took his last breath.

Some protesters, like Kimberly Chadwell, showed up to demand the Vermont Legislature take action on use of force bills.

“[The bills] talk about dismantling and reconstructing deescalation trainings in Vermont as a whole and also requiring reports of use of force in every circumstance so that there's more information coming into the government so that they can more accurately trace racial bias in the police force,” said Chadwell.

Tracy and Troy West, whose daughter, Nyah, is black, expressed fear and pain.

“It's scary. It's terrifying. I worry about when she's not home with me. I worry about what her future brings,” said Tracy West. “I worry that someday she's going to get pulled over because she has a tail light out and the cop is going to do something to her and hurt her and I'll lose her.”

As protesters lined the streets, so did a display of hearts. Each one with the name of a black person killed by police in the past year and a half.

“I want people to see it right when they come in. I want them to understand that these are real people. Their names are on these hearts. Their hearts aren't beating today because of police brutality,” said Riby-Williams.

Protesters left the demonstration vowing to continue seeking justice and systemic change.

