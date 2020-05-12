Montpelier restaurants cook up thank you meals for health care workers

Restaurant workers are busy cooking up thank you meals for health care workers and local residents.

"People move really fast in healthcare, and they don't often have time for self-care," said Anna Noonan, the president of Central Vermont Medical Center.

The meal delivery program is dubbed 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors.'

It's making it a whole lot easier for frontline workers like those at Central Vermont Medical Center to take care of themselves before taking care of others.

"When things were super busy, having the meals donated and brought to the areas where they're providing the care is just that one step of convenience for them. They can take a minute, break away, and nourish themselves, reenergize themselves," said Noonan.

The hospital is just one of a variety of locations receiving donated meals from downtown Montpelier restaurants like Langdon Street Tavern and Pinky's. The community operation is funded by Union Mutual, an insurance company in the heart of the Capital City.

"One of the best parts about working in Montpelier is being able to be downtown and having all kinds of different restaurants down here for lunch, and we're like, 'Oh, these are our friends, too. What are they going to do if all of us are now working from home," said Anna Grearson, a Union Mutual employee.

In mid-March, Union Mutual President Michael Nobles and Grearson partnered with a couple of restaurants, paying for meals that cost between $10 - $15, with the agreement the businesses would make and distribute them to frontline workers and people in need, from police and fire departments, to homeless shelters and nursing homes.

"The initiative has grown," said Nobles. It's grown from delivering a handful of meals a week to about 750.

Forced to lay off all his employees, Langdon Street Tavern owner David Thomas says the couple extra bucks is a boost to his business, during an extremely slow time.

"We've taken definitely a drastic hit revenue-wise. Obviously we're not having people in the bar. We're a sports bar... no sports," said David Thomas, the owner of Langdon Street Tavern.

For restaurants, the money is keeping the lights on and food in the fridge. For frontline workers, the meals are keeping their bellies full and spirits up.

"It really is validating for all the work that they've done," said Noonan.