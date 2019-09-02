Montpelier school district uses grant money to keep inclusive environment

Students are back to school and sharing the halls and classrooms with people of different backgrounds. To make sure it stays an inclusive environment, the Montpelier Roxbury School District is using new grant money.

It was two years ago that Montpelier High School says they were the first high school in the country to raise the Black Lives Matter Flag.

Since then, the superintendent says students have made their voices heard and are making positive changes in the community when it comes to equality.

Receiving a grant to educate students about equity was welcomed by the Montpelier Roxbury School District. But Superintendent Libby Bonesteel says it was a lot more complicated than it sounds because they first had to start with what it means to be equitable.

"We are talking about access and we are talking about outcomes, we are talking about opportunities that we provide all of our students," said Superintendent Bonesteel.

The plan is to use the grant to change the curriculum so that it represents the faces and identities of the community, that starts with uncovering any bias.

"Right now they can predict where a student will be based on certain identifying factors and we don't want to be able to do that," said Bonesteel.

She says that will make it so that every students has the same chance to succeed.

"We are putting some actions behind our words now and putting some actions behind that flag," said Bonesteel.

This year was the first year all new teachers were trained in dealing with difficult conversations around race, gender identity and how to deal with prejudice.

"The first thing we say in every conversation is that you are going to mess up, you're going to say something that's wrong," said Bonesteel.

But she says that's okay because it helps create a safe space. She credits that to the relationships that have been fostered between staff and students.

She says the hardest part of the conversations is remaining politically correct and that doesn't always happen.

"We're going to talk about it and you maybe be called out on it however this is a safe environment and we are all learning here," said Bonesteel.

The grant is going to two other school districts: Bennington and Rutland.

The next step for the grant is to collect data on what groups are struggling and then to come up with a game plan to address those groups so they have the same opportunity to be successful.