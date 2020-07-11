Montpelier school gives back before shut down

After 16 years, the River Rock School in Montpelier is closing, partially due to the impacts of the COVID19 pandemic. But before officials closed the doors, they held a yard sale to give back to the community.

Books, art supplies, furniture, and sporting gear were all up for grabs at the River Rock School Saturday.

“We’re not looking to make a million dollars here. We want to make sure that it doesn’t end up in a landfill somewhere," said Ruth Sullivan, a volunteer.

School officials announced it would close on June 30. They say a decline in enrollment as more parents turn to homeschooling played a role in the shut down.

“I’ve heard such good things about River Rock over the years, so I thought I would support them in their last moments, and also I like to buy things used," said Julia Chafets of Montpelier.

Nearly 100 people stopped by on Saturday afternoon to check out the school’s yard sale. Chafets was looking for things to occupy her 6-year-old daughter.

“She loves to read. She loves to make funky art projects. She likes playing outside so any sports equipment and things like that," she said.

Arthur Smith, who visits victims of elder abuse and financial exploitation, was specifically shopping for something to put a smile on his clients' faces.

“If I can find anything that would be funny to make them laugh, I’m going to look for it. Artwork from kids sometimes can do that. So I’m looking for something that they’ll find amusing," he said.

Volunteers say most people who stopped by were parents planning to educate their kids at home this year.

“Families coming by. A lot of folks looking to do homeschooling this year, looking for some parent books that might help them or reference materials that might help them as they’re looking to plan their school year for their kids," Sullivan said.

By the end of the day, the school made several hundred dollars. Volunteers say the items that were not sold will go to ReStore.