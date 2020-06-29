Montpelier spin studio using plastic pods to stop the spread of COVID-19

A spin studio in Montpelier is using plastic pods surrounding their spin bike so that students don't have to wear masks while they take the class.

The gym had to shrink class sizes from 13 bikes to just six and an instructor because of COVID-19.

The owner of the studio, Sky Barsch says an instructor's husband had the idea. After testing it out in their house, they decided to give it a spin in the studio.

When the coronavirus shut down her studio, she was nervous about trying to make the recovery, but now has confidence her students will feel safe to ride again.

"I think it's very scary being in a business that has a potential for being higher risk. I think coming here and knowing they are not being sweated on by someone else they can do their own thing, and I do think and I hope that it gives them the ability to dial it in, get their workout in and go on with their day and feel better," said Barsch.

