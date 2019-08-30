Montpelier Capitol Complex locked down after reports of suspicious person

A developing story in Montpelier. The Capitol Complex is locked down and police have blocked off State Street in Montpelier between Bailey Avenue and Governor Davis Avenue.

Christopher Cole, the commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services, tells WCAX News there was a report from a member of the public that someone was seen going into the building that houses the Vermont Department of Taxes at 133 State Street with what appeared to be a long gun.

Numerous police from various agencies have converged on the scene and blocked off the street. Police are searching the building at 133 State Street and evacuating employees as they clear the floors.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as we learn it.