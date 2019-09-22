Montpelier students confront inequality in Vermont

Students in Montpelier confronted inequality on Sunday as they hosted the third Race Against Racism run.

Three-hundred runners participated. Hope Petraro, a Montpelier High School senior who founded the event, said it was the largest turnout so far. She was pleased to see hundreds of people of different races and background show up. She told WCAX News she wants to host the event every year.

“I want this event to be here as a yearly reminder to the state of Vermont that racism isn’t welcomed here and racism shouldn’t be welcomed anywhere,” she said.

Petraro is of South Asian descent and said she felt isolated when moving to Vermont from New York City because of the lack of diversity. She said she wanted to create a space for young people of color to feel supported. People of all races attended to listen to their stories.

“I really try and honor the spirit of being an ally and trying to be as informed and educated as possible about the history of racism and about opportunities for constructive change,” said Andrea Hamre of Barre.

The group also celebrated the strides Vermont has made this year toward inclusivity in schools. In March, Governor Phil Scott signed an act that aims to make sure the history, contributions and perspectives of ethnic groups are taught in all public schools. The act also creates the Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group to review standards for student performance adopted by the State Board of Education and, on or before June 30, 2021, recommend to the State Board updates, according to the Vermont General Assembly’s website.

Bruce Pandya of the Ethnic Studies Coalition was one of the speakers at the event.

“We can build inclusive and bold and passionate groups all across the state if we can do what needs to be done if we have the will to work in concert with others who engage in the same. We can change the trajectory of our society,” said Pandya.

Petraro said the inclusion of ethnic studies in Vermont could help people of color feel more comfortable and included at school.

“A lot of my friends who are students of color who did grow up here have experienced micro-aggression or have had moments in their education where their teachers didn’t really know how to talk about race-related issues and racism,” said Petraro.

Petraro, who is graduating in 2020, hopes other students will continue hosting the Race Against Racism run.

