Montpelier to vote on painting 'Black Lives Matter' on State Street

Governor Phil Scott says he supports a move by the city of Montpelier to paint Black Lives Matter on State Street.

In a tweet, the Vermont Governor said: "I think it will be a necessary reminder that we must make equity a priority and use this movement to drive real action that will benefit all of Vermont."

On Friday at 11:30 a.m., Montpelier city councilors are holding a special meeting to vote on painting the human rights movement's name on the street. Also listed on the agenda is a resolution to fly a Black Lives Matter flag at city hall.