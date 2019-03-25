Montpelier trying to prevent ice jam flooding

Warm temperatures are on the way have have increased the concern over potential ice jams.

Montpelier officials say that they have changed one of the ways they work to prevent ice jams and flooding on the Winooski River and other trouble spots.

In 2007, city leaders started redirecting the flow of treated water from the waste water treatment plant into the river. They say the water is approved to go into rivers. They do this because the water comes out at a warmer temperature and helps to melt channels and prevents ice jams. This year, they moved the release point higher up stream to the area of the Bailey Avenue Bridge.

“We tried it at 200 feet and then another 200 feet and then another 200 feet, to just slowly bring that channel further up the river. The other thing we did preventative was have a long-reach excavator to go along the other side of the river and just kind of break up," said Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser.

Fraser says they've used these techniques in the past, but they were more worried about flooding this year and took extra steps.

The last major downtown flood from an ice jam in Montpelier was 1992 was the last time the city flooded because of an ice jam. Since then the city keeps a close eye on the river conditions and takes preventative action to keep it from happening again.

