Montpelier water leak closes Elm Street

VTrans says a large water leak at the intersection of Spring Street and Elm Street in Montpelier has closed a major road from downtown.

They say Elm Street northbound on Route 12 from downtown Montpelier is closed and Elm Street southbound into Montpelier is also closed.

They say to seek alternate routes.

Assistant City Manager Sue Allen says the leak has been shut down and water is no longer flowing through it.

Water service is shut off from School and Elm streets to the north.

Allen says water pressure should be returning soon to higher elevations in the city, but the repair work is expected to be extensive.