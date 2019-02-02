Montpelier water main break

Crews are trying to fix a water main break that's snarling some streets in Montpelier.

Dispatchers told Channel 3 it originated at the corner of Nelson St. and Tremont St. early Saturday morning.

They said Ridge St. is impassable due to damage to the road and said other streets, including Barre St. and the corner of Main St. and State St., are covered with water that's quickly turned to ice.

Police are asking people to avoid that area.

This story is developing and will be updated.